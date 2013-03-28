StorageReview.com Gives Rave Reviews for the Advatronix Cirrus 1200

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- StorageReview.com ran the Cirrus 1200™ through its paces on a large number of tests with amazing results. They were able to outperform enterprise storage appliances costing many times over without sacrificing data integrity or storage capacity.



The Advatronix Cirrus 1200 is a unique form-factor storage server targeting the SMB and private cloud compute space that offers unparalleled versatility. With almost unlimited configuration options, users are able to build an extremely high-performance storage appliance that rivals systems costing many times more coupled with the ease of use that Windows Server OS provides.



About Advatronix

Advatronix® Systems, a Las Vegas based leader in innovative server solutions, offers small and medium size business server solutions featuring the Cirrus™ 1200. The Cirrus™ 1200 boasts a unique, space saving form factor that is as functional as it is stylish. The multi-tiered, chambered chassis of the Cirrus™ 1200 results in superb thermal characteristics while keeping the unit as compact as possible. Additionally, the front mounted, magnetic filter and easy to access hot-swappable drive bays make serviceability and maintenance a breeze.



