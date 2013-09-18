Store Cards in Hong Kong, China - New Market Study Published

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- In 2012, store cards recorded steady growth in terms of both transaction value and cards in circulation. It remained a small proportion of the total financial cards in circulation, with store cards being largely unpopular in Hong Kong.
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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