Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Store Cards in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Similar to charge cards, store cards is a niche category that most Filipinos are unaware of. More often than not, it is highly associated with fleet cards of petrol companies, as is the most common type of store card in the Philippines. Although a good strategy to strengthen consumer loyalty, chained retailers usually prefer to offer loyalty cards and co-branded credit cards because these are less complex to operate than store cards, which need and use more in-house resources.
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Philippines report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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