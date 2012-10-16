Storm Damage Repair Contractor Offers Full Warranty on Work

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- There is no doubt that when bad weather does strike, there is the likelihood home or business owners will suffer serious damage their home or business property, says one Dallas storm damage restoration service contractor.



According to the RainTight General Contractor, who specializes in roof repairs from hail damage, "wouldn’t it be better to know the damage that has been done and get it fixed now, rather than waiting until later?"



"Most certainly, it would, because having a professional inspection carried out on your home after the passage of a storm is indeed imperative," says the RainTight storm repairs contractor.



Noting that if affected persons continue to put it off professional assessment of their storm damaged roof, the contractor points to the possibility that the damaged roof will never ever get fixed.



Claiming that storm damaged roofs frequently involve insurance claims, the roofing repair specialist says at RainTight General Contracting they can make the process a hassle-free one for affected persons. According to the spokesperson, they run a full-service contracting business that takes control of the insurance claim from beginning to end.



As the leading Dallas based storm damaged repairs contractors, who specialize in total storm damage restoration, at RainTight General Contracting does far more than simply repairing damaged roofs. In fact, they testify to the fact that in addition to roof repairs they can replace such things as gutters with seamless aluminum gutters, replace broken or damaged windows, repair or replace skylights, and repaint any damaged areas.



"We also offer a warranty on our work," assures the company spokesperson, who adds that the quality of their storm damage repair is really first-rate and can never be beaten by their competitors. Most importantly, they claim they save homeowners and property owner's time, because they won't have to search for multiple companies to complete the inspection and any needed repairs.



"If you work with us, then you will only need one company," adds the spokesperson, claiming they also maintain top quality relationships with an army of sub-contractors that can do any project the homeowner needs to include siding, air conditioning, and patios.



For further information about the RainTight General Contracting simplified storm-damaged roof repairing process, please call 214-693-6196 for a free estimate. Watch the following video of what one man had to say about RainTight's storm damage repair service : http://youtu.be/5yS2hvOtgX4 .



RainTight's storm damage repair contractors serve the following Texas cities:



Dallas / Central

White Rock Lake

Lakewood

Rockwall / Rockwell

Heath

Forney

Richardson

Garland

Grant Prairie

Highland Park

University Park

East Dallas