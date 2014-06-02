Storm Damage Restoration and Roofing Contractor's Offer Devastated Property Owners in Billings Insurance Claims Assistance

Billings, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- After a catastrophic hail storm that smashed most of Billings on May 18th, Roofing Contractor's are offering property owners no cost roof inspections and assistance with the overwhelming insurance claims process. Some Contractor's like Black Hills Restoration and Roofing of Billings even have a former insurance adjuster on staff to assist residential and commercial property owners with the complicated and often intimidating insurance claim process. Insurance companies will often "miss" damage or underestimate the full cost of repairs to bring a property back to "pre-storm" condition. An expert



Who is familiar with this process can help you gain an even footing when trying to get compensation to fully repair ALL damages to your property. The insurance adjuster works for the insurance company - not for you. You should have an expert working on your side.



Since the May 18th hail storm has been classified as "catastrophic" by the insurance industry, adjusters from around the country will soon converge on Billings to assist owners with their storm damage claims. Over the coming weeks you will see a lot of vehicles with out of state license plates and insurance company logos filling local motels and assisting owners with their storm damage claim. It is highly advised to have your contractor present for this initial inspection. For whatever reason, insurance adjusters often "miss" damage that a trained eye assisting can point out to the insurance company representative and often get full payment for.



The expected backlog just from the sheer number of claims and work needed will force many property owners to wait until 2015 to get their roof replaced, which can cause further water damage to the property and that is often not covered by insurance. The recommended course of action is to immediately file your claim and retain a licensed Contractor to perform repairs. The longer you wait to take either of these actions may result in a very long wait for service to be performed once roofers get booked up 6, 9 and even 12 months out.



If you are unsure if your roof sustained damage from May's massive hail storm or if you need assistance with filing your claim, contact a licensed Roofing Contractor with storm damage restoration experience.



To read more about Black Hills Restoration and Roofing, click here