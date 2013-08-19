Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/



Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions

in personal care, business development and liquid nutrition.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing our client’s international businesses,

being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



Storm Mountain Based "Wasatch Contract Manufacturing" was Elected 2013 Best "Liquid Contract Manufacturer" for Lindon, UTAH 84092 Shoppers Due to their Expertise, Cosmeceutical Quality and Unequalled Knowledge of "Neurocosmetics"



~Wasatch Labs’ Core Competencies are:



Anti-Aging

Gene Expression

Neuro-Peptides

Cosme-ceuticals (Skin Care)

Skin “Energy Systems”

OTC Products (Sanitizers, SunScreens, etc)

SPF: Sun Protection

Liquid Nutritionals and Juices

Unique Skin Treatments (Intimacy, Sanitation, and “plumping” products)

Think of Wasatch Labs when you are considering sourcing a secondary manufacturer for your existing products or perhaps a reliable, experienced laboratory for product development.

~Wasatch Lab’s Competitive Advantages include:



In-House Capabilities (Packaging Engineering, Formula Development, Manufacturing)

International Capabilities

Total Customer Support

Complete Supply Chain Management

cGMP



Whatever the size of your anti-aging product corporation, Wasatch Contract Manufacturing can take you to the next level. We provide packaging engineering, formula development, private labeling, and manufacturing of liquid products. Small Companies: We help small companies identify their industry niche, develop proprietary formulas, and make a strong debut on the market. Many of our current Salt Lake City start-ups are focused on emerging Utah and national markets: gene expression, skin energy systems, specialty sun care, and anti-aging.



Medium Size Companies: Wasatch helps medium companies refine their product lines, improve quality, and manage production growth.



Large Utah Companies: We help large companies diversify and respond to changes in the market. Many large companies are developing new product lines in high-demand mitochondrial anti-senescence, neuro peptides, and acne products. Wasatch Contract Manufacturing is a cGMP, FDA, EPA, and ATF compliant facility. Wasatch has been formulating liquid products for over twenty years without an FDA violation. Call our operations manager today to learn how Wasatch can help your company move forward.

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What are the first steps we need to take in order to get started?

Here are our first few steps to get started with Wasatch:



1. Execute an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement)

2. Fill out Credit Application (Send it to us)

3. Fill out Tax Paper (Send it to us)

4. Set up Consultation / Planning Conference

What are your regular Operating Hours?

-Regular Schedule: 7 AM-5 PM Monday-Thursday

-Office Staff: 8 AM-5 PM Monday-Friday

-Production Flex Time: 7 AM-7 PM

-Night and Graveyard Shifts: Available upon demand



How many Employees do you currently have?

15 Office Staff, 76 Regular Employees, 5-50Temporary/On-Demand Employees

What is your current Capacity?

45%



What is the process my product must go through to be approved and off to production?

After our initial strategy meeting, we will order raw materials and produce your lab samples. It may take 2-3 weeks for fresh “raws” to arrive. Your product is then developed in our Lab and submitted to you for approval (Specification and Approval Sheets are included with all samples). From start to finish, a product usually goes through an average of 3-5 customer revisions – each revision takes about a week to turn around. Once we have an approved formula from you, the time clock starts (6-8 weeks to receipt of finished goods).



What makes your Skin Care Formulation(s) unique?

We attack skin challenges from several angles by utilizing multiple, unique ingredients that: (1) Repair past damage, (2) Treat present issues, and (3) Prevent future damage from occurring.



Can you help us with our Label Claims and Compliance?

No, our Quality Assurance and Quality Control Departments can help advise but our customers need to obtain legal counsel.



What are the most recent findings of the FDA Audits?

To date, we have always received a “clean” status report from the FDA, meaning that we are compliant and we have no judgments. Wasatch is always improving policies and will continue to implement minor procedure corrections and documentation adjustments as suggested by the FDA as they are constantly changing. Additionally, this is public knowledge available at fda.gov.



Do you produce products that are certified by the FDA?

No. The FDA does not certify any products. However, the FDA does certify and provide licenses to approved manufacturing facilities, like Wasatch. All of our products are manufactured in an FDA-Approved, cGMP certified facility. Because we produce OTC products, we also have higher quality standards than most facilities.



Do you have Stock Formulas we can use?

Yes, we have hundreds of stocks formulas; most are approximately 60% finished. We do this so we know with certainty that the base portions of the formulas are safe and stable. We work with each of our customers and offer flexibility to customize your own unique formulations. Every product is unique; no close duplicates. Using a base formula saves you time and money.



Do you offer 100% unique Product Development?

Yes.



What do you charge for Product Development?

Certain basic product development requires a nominal fee – check with Sales for the details. However, for more standard development projects, we charge to cover lab time and testing labor; although these services are not profit centers for us. For more involved product development we usually ask for a $2,500 retainer. A $2,500 credit will be given to you on your first order. Determination of which section of the Product Development pricing structure your company falls into is made by our Master Chemist and provided to you prior to any development beginning.



About Wasatch Product Development

Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.