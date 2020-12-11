StormGain Is Giving Away a Free Bitcoin, Just as BTC Hits Record Prices

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- Christmas came early for Bitcoin holders when Bitcoin's price set a new all-time high at $19,920. The original cryptocurrency is still hovering around the $19K mark with some resistance to breaking $20K, but analysts predict that 2021 could be the best year for Bitcoin yet. To ring in the New Year, StormGain is giving away a range of prizes to traders, starting with a free BTC, which could well be the most valuable asset of 2021.



Bitcoin predicted to surge to $50K or more in the new year



Bloomberg Crypto's latest monthly report notes that "Bitcoin will maintain its propensity to advance in price into 2021, in our view, with macroeconomic, technical and demand [versus] supply indicators supportive of $50,000 target resistance, implying about a $1 trillion market cap."



Bitcoin's recent move to a new record-high of $19,920 roughly seven months following the May halving echoes the similar price action that followed the previous halving in July 2016. BTC also benefits from concerns that COVID-19 stimulus plans from world governments, especially the US Congress and the Federal Reserve, will drive inflation and devalue fiat currency. These fears are leading many investors to put their money in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.



Against this background, several new bullish Bitcoin price predictions for 2021 have emerged from reputable sources. In November, Citibank analyst Tom Fitzpatrick wrote a note explaining how Bitcoin could hit $318,000 by the end of 2021. In early December, analysts from financial firm BTIG issued a report setting a $50,000 price target for Bitcoin by the end of 2020, citing the coronavirus pandemic and growing institutional support as justification for their number.



StormGain is holding a New Year's sweepstakes with BTC, MacBook Pro, PS5 and cash prizes



At a point in time when Bitcoin has never been more desirable, one crypto trading and exchange hub is offering one BTC for free as part of their seasonal giveaway. StormGain has already attracted interest from many traders this year thanks to its low commissions and impressive loyalty bonuses for active traders, but its latest promotion to reach a wider audience has some very tempting prizes. By trading on the StormGain platform between the 7 December and 1 February, users can get tickets to a raffle with top prizes of:



One Bitcoin

MacBook Pro

PlayStation 5



Aside from these special prizes, the top 100 winners will also receive money and bonuses from a $70K prize pool. One ticket to the draw is awarded for every $500 net deposit on the platform. That means that even a relatively small investment can net you a valuable Bitcoin at the beginning of 2021.



If you're interested in participating, check out StormGain's site for all the promotion details. And good luck — something tells us that the winner of that free BTC will be having a very happy new year indeed!



About Cryptoshib

Criptoshib tries to keep crypto enthusiasts updated with the latest happenings and stories from the crypto world. We try to post stories about projects and people of the crypto and blockchain communities from around the world.



Media Contact



Company: StormGain

Contact name: Daria Medvedeva

Telephone: +38269215726

Email: daria.medvedeva@stormgain.com

Website: stormgain.com

https://cryptoshib.com/stormgain-giving-away-free-bitcoin/