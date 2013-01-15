StormVZ Provides Instant Setup Budget VPS Hosting and Web Hosting

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- StormVZ, a VPS hosting provider, is providing web hosting and VPS hosting that is powered by high performance disk drives. StormVZ is offering their services in a large amount of locations, such as New York (East Coast) and Los Angeles (West Coast). They also offer uk vps to those individuals living in Europe.



Support and Uptime is Needed



In order to make sure the site stays up. StormVZ understands that support and uptime is needed. They take pride in ensuring that the sites are up at all times.



Secure Billing System



Individuals are concerned when it comes to using their credit or debit card on the Internet and that is where StormVZ is one step ahead. They have a secure billing system and VPS management. Both have the highest 256 bit secured SSL in order to make sure their clients have the highest security possible when putting in those personal details.



StormVZ understands how important websites are to businesses and they are even more aware that the functionality and value of the site is resting on the performance of the web host. They have not been in service for a long time, but they are 100% reliable. Already, they have expanded into a couple of locations across the globe. They are also registered with Web Phase Limited in England and Wales as a legal company.



The Plans



There are various hosting plans that the user can choose from. The hosting plans include the following:



- Basic

- Standard

- Advanced

- Business



The basic plan consists of 25 GB disc space, 250 gb bandwidth, 5 addon domains, 5 email accounts and 5 sub domains. The Business plan consists of 100 GB disc space, 1000 GB bandwidth, Unlimited addon domains, Unlimited email accounts and unlimited subdomains.



About StormVZ

StormVZ is a dependable VPS hosting provider. While they are located in the United Kingdom, they serve various places globally, including the United States.



Company Contact : Patrick Hayward

Company Email: hayward@stormvz.com

Company Phone : +44 (0)7552133011