Story Inspires Kids to Eat More Fruits and Vegetables

Laurel, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Eating healthy and staying fit are some of the things that each and every individual should include in their daily routine. It becomes all the more important to inculcate the same habits in children as well. The better habits they are taught at this age, the better are they going to grow up to be healthy adults. However, parents really have tough time inculcating such habits amongst their children. One of the main reasons is the availability of processed food, bakery items and a lot of fast food items in abundance.



It is quite a challenging task for many parents to educate their kids about the ill-effects of such food items. They definitely need help such as guidance from a nutritionist or a dietician or a simple book called “Eating 5 Colors with Foodie the Dwarf”. This book written by Liora Houbara emphasizes on the importance of eating more fruits and vegetables. The story is a beautiful bedtime story with a message. It is all about a small kid named Adam who didn’t like eating vegetables and fruits. One fine morning he gets a visitor named Foodie, the good food dwarf. And then it is all about how Adam changes his mind and decides to eat fresh fruits and all kinds of vegetables.



One has to buy this book to understand what exactly the dwarf had conveyed to the little boy that convinces the boy to eat healthy. This book was written by the author based on her clinical knowledge and with years of experience working with parents and children. The best thing about this book is that the kids will learn healthy eating habits even without their notice. “Healthy Diet should be part of the healthy lifestyle in every home and the children grow into healthy and good atmosphere” adds Liora, Author of the book.



About Eating 5 Colors with Foodie the Dwarf

Eating 5 Colors with Foodie the Dwarf is a book written by Liora Houbara who is a Clinical Dietician with over 25 years of experience. She is an expert in the field of nutrition and dieting. Through this book she aims at spreading healthy eating habits and good lifestyle amongst the children. This book allows parents to learn better ways to make vegetables and fruits taste delicious thus helping their kids get the best nutrition.



