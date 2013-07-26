Story Telling Social Network "PaperV" Launches App for Android and iPhone

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- PaperV a new Bahrain based Startup, today announced the launch of their app for android as well as iPhone. The users would now be able to access the network right from their Smartphone without the hassle of using internet browsers. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of PaperV said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of apps for our platform on android as well as iOS and hope to provide a way for the users to log in and interact while on the move.”



According to the sources, the use of Smartphones for browsing the internet and interacting online has been increasing dramatically and expected to exceed the usage of Desktop and Laptop by 2014.



The launch of the Apps by PaperV is seen as a step in the right direction by the experts of the field. When contacted, Ali Mohsen, PaperV Founder said, “Everyone and everything is going mobile and now it is the time where every service must have an App.”



The Startup launched its services in April 2013 and has already seen a huge rush of new users signing up every day. The platform allows the user to combine images, audio files and videos to present them in the form of a story thereby making it easier for others to view and share. PaperV also allows users to import images from other social networks including Facebook, Instagram, Flickr and Picasa among others. Ali added, “People love to share their stories and we help them do that in an easy and fun way.”



The Apps are available to download for free from App Store and Google Play Store, The Startup is planning to release apps for Blackberry as well as Windows Phone before the end of the year.



About PaperV

PaperV is a Bahrain based Startup that launched its service in April 2013 and it allows users to present their images and videos in a story style for people to view and interact with. The Startup is working to bring together the best talent and ideas from all areas of social media to build something truly unique and usable by everyone.



