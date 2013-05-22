StoryPress Launches Android Version for Nexus 7

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Stories told over family gatherings are a key source of inspiration. Listening to the life stories of others provide a strong motivation to rise above the standards and to make a difference. With StoryPress, one can easily preserve such inspirational stories for the generations to come.



StoryPress is a free app for tablets that interviews its user and records the answers to save them as an audio storybook. These stories can then be saved over a cloud and can also be shared with friends and family members.



“There is an authenticity in someone’s own voice that transcends time and carries more weight than any other element, and StoryPress is here to capture these moments. Your favorite memories, your successes, and your funny stories. It gives you the ability to share them with your loved ones” said Mike Davis, founder & CEO of StoryPress Inc.



StoryPress has been available for iPad over iTunes for a few months now and is rated one of the best storytelling app. To increase the reach and to make it available over devices other than iPad, Mike has launched StoryPress’s Android version for Nexus 7 tablet, which can be downloaded from the following link:



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.storypress



“I had received a lot of queries about releasing Android version of StoryPress and I was planning to launch it during the Kickstarter campaign. The Android version was ready during the campaign but we had to do some quality checks. Release of Nexus 7 app is the first step towards catering the wide audience of Android users” said Mike.



StoryPress’s current version supports one photo that can be added to the audio storybook as a book cover but to enhance the user experience by adding multiple photos and music to the stories, Mike has recently raised funding through a Kickstarter campaign for the development of its version 2.



StoryPress is now available over both, Android and iOS, platforms and be downloaded from the following links:



StoryPress over Google Play Store



StoryPress over iTunes



About StoryPress Inc

StoryPress Inc, (http://www.storypress.com), based in Austin, Texas, is a technology startup, founded by Mike Davis in 2012. Mike has a vision to combine technology with the art of storytelling to help people save their memories in the form of stories. These everyday life stories can be recorded, saved and shared with StoryPress, which is freely available for iPad over iTunes and for Nexus 7 over Google Play store.



Contact:

Anne Johnson

StoryPress Inc

9001 Amberglen Blvd, Suite 11210

Austin, TX 78729

Phone: +1 512.765.5140

http://www.storypress.com

media@storypress.com