StoryPress Offers New Perk over Kickstarter

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Everyone has some memories that they want to share with other people and StoryPress, an iPad app, is helping people to share their memories. StoryPress asks its user a series of questions and records the answers to form an audio book. This audio book of memories can then be saved over a cloud and user can share the link of audio book with others.



StoryPress can be downloaded from the following iTunes link:



https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/storypress/id505356215?mt=8



For the development of version 2.0 of StoryPress, its founder, Mike Davis, had launched a Kickstarter campaign early this month. Kickstarter is a crowdfunding platform helping people to bring their innovative ideas to life and to enhance the innovative abilities of StoryPress, a fund raising goal of $15,000 was set.



StoryPress has raised more than 30% of the required funds over Kickstarter, within ten days. The project has been featured over a couple of leading tech blogs, news sites and made its way to the Kickstarter staff picks as well.



To keep the pace and to attract more project supporters, Mike has added a new perk; Pledge $50 to the project and interview thousands of people around the world. “What would you ask the world? Design an interview packet that will be featured inside the StoryPress App. Come up with a list of questions you would ask the world and we'll put it in front of them with your name and a special Kickstarter insignia. If the answers are public, you'll have access to them in your own gallery and can share with the world. Let’s create some Spoken History together!” said Mike Davis.



Those who want to know answers of some specific questions from people around the world can visit the Kickstarter project page below, to pledge $50 in support of developing StoryPress’s version 2.0.



http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/storypress/storypress-human-history-told-through-personal-sto/posts



About StoryPress Inc

StoryPress Inc, based in Austin, Texas, is a technology startup, founded by Mike Davis in 2012. Mike has a vision to combine technology with the art of storytelling to help people save their memories in the form of stories. These everyday life stories can be recorded, saved and shared with the iPad app, StoryPress, which is freely available over iTunes.



