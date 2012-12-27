Storyrobe 2.0: An Innovative Tool for Creative Self Expression Has Been Updated

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- There was a time when people used to write on stones and carve in the caves. The people of today are lucky that they are the ones who are going to be a great help in saving the trees and paper with the launch of the new Storyrobe version, 2.0. This is the latest creation that gives Apple fans to explore their skills to a highly new level. This application provides the opportunity to create new stories. The user can now write new stories about their lives or any new stories that they create out of their imagination. They can create these new stories and share them instantly with their friends on YouTube or on Facebook.



New features have been introduced in this version of Storyrobe as compared to the previous version. Storyrobe 2.0 introduces the feature of adding photographs to the story and not just one photograph, multiple photographs can be added that explain the story well. Along with this new introduction, it also has the feature of adding voice narration to it. Through voice narration one can narrate the story in their voice the way they want it which can also go along with the pictures. The new version also allows non-linear editing from time to time so the user can update the story according to their own requirement. All the Storyrobe users can share their stories with each other. The audio quality that is used in this feature is CD quality and the audio can be attached to the images. The photographs and images that can be uploaded are HD in quality. This new feature has been specifically designed for iPhone and iPad.



The greatest quality of this new version is that this application can now be localized in different languages which are Spanish, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Korean. The real exciting part is that through this application people can share stories about their family history, travel logs, schools, colleges and home. They can update these stories whenever they want to and enjoy their freedom of storytelling. Storytelling is one of the oldest forms of communication and entertainment since the beginning of time. Storyrobe makes it even more fascinating with this new version that adds a lot more features to the existing application. With this updated version, users now have the freedom of adding multiple pictures all at once with sound effects and motion, and then pasting them over on Facebook and Twitter.



To get more info or to download the App, interested folks may head over to the iTunes download page.



