Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Identity check and validation are required in various Government fields. An advanced fingerprint scanner which is in line with the biometric system is the DactyScan84c fingerprint scanner. This scanner is designed with specifications that apply to use locally and internationally. The efficient DactyScan84c fingerprint scanner is now certified by STQC making it more reliable and dependable.



Government organizations that solely depend on providing value added identity like Aadhar highly depend on the fingerprint identity. The benefit of using it is that they would less chance of duplication of identity and increased security. This scanner is also known as the Ten-print Fingerprint Scanner and in other cases is referred to as a Slap scanner. The highly efficient scanner is designed to capture to clear prints of nearly 10 prints and rolls. There would less likely chances of wading through this identity checker without the proper identification. As a highly operative scanner it can also be used easily by a new operator.



Unlike other fingerprint scanners, the DactyScan84c Fingerprint Scanner is certified by the STQC for the guaranteed usage it provides. It is a highly secure and able mechanism that provides best results by replacing the age old identification process. The Slap Fingerprint scanner can trigger any identification errors instantly through the live finger detection by prompting a message in case the fingers aren’t placed properly for the print. This is a device which is highly recommended for areas like passport check offices, visa application, Aadhar card etc. where a fingerprint is a mandate. This scanner is also compatible with various operating systems.



The STQC Certified DactyScan84c Fingerprint Scanner is introduced by an Indian based advanced electronics company, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. They have been internationally recognized for the various products that they cater to. The fingerprint scanner is highly recommended for agencies that rely on fingerprints for identification. Providing advancement in electronic products since 2001, this company has been able to produce the best and innovative mechanisms which are supplied in a cost-effective manner. They automate the mechanism to suit the changing needs. As a quality certified company, they ensure to provide services that are of top quality with continuous support for the customers worldwide. To know more about the DactyScan84c Ten-print Fingerprint scanner log onto http://www.bioenabletech.com/ten-print-fingerprint-scanner-dactyscan84c or contact the Marketing help desk on 020-66813629.



