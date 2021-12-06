Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Straight Life Insurance Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Straight Life Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Straight Life Insurance:

Straight life insurance is an insurance policy that provides lifelong life insurance coverage along with continuous level premium payments. It is also defined as whole life insurance; it is having a cash value account that produces in size as it contributes premiums to the plan. Straight life policies are quite expensive that is why it is not recommended for short-term life insurance coverage.

In Aug 2020, Ohio National Financial Services announced the addition of the Protector Plus and Level premium Paid-up Additions riders for its limited pay whole life insurance line up. Through this initiative, the company enhances its market competency.



Market Trends:

Rapid Development in New Distribution Models and Technological Advancement, Along with New Skills and Expertise is Also Part of New Strategic Initiative, For Life Insurers

Opportunities:

Enhancement in New Accounting Standards and Regulations That Represent a Performance Improvement Opportunity



Market Drivers:

High Growth in Economies and Multiple Countries with Rapidly Expanding Middle-Class Populations

Growing Requirement from the Long-Term Non-Life Insurance Sectors



by Type (Non-Participating Whole Life, Participating Whole Life, Other), Sales Channels (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, Digital, Others), Industry Verticals (Health Care, Energy, Fire, Marine, Automotive, Others), Technology (Blockchain, Insurance Analytics)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



