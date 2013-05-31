Straightforward Interactive Secures $360,000 Google Grant for Mt. Rushmore Society

Piedmont, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Rapid City search engine advertising firm StraightForward Interactive has secured a three-year grant from Google, Inc. worth $360,000 in free Google Adwords advertising for the Mt. Rushmore Society. The grant will bring over half a million visitors to the Society’s website each year, at zero cost.



"This is a game-changer of an opportunity for most non-profit organizations, and most people don't even know it exists," said StraightForward Interactive CEO Josh Barsch. "This is the closest most charities will ever come to money falling from the sky."



Adwords is Google’s online advertising system, and it awards $10,000 monthly parcels of in-kind advertising to nonprofit organizations via the Google Grants program. But due to poor or unskilled administration of the grant, average Google Grants recipients realize only about $700 per month of the full $10,000 allotments. StraightForward Interactive specializes in Google Grants help and Mt. Rushmore Society will receive the full amount, Barsch said.



"We're happy to get the chance to use our everyday skills to bring a huge and immediate impact to a nonprofit," he said. "Google Grants is one of the fastest ways to go from being a tiny and relatively obscure organization to becoming a well-known non-profit in no time."



The Mount Rushmore Society is dedicated to the preservation, promotion and enhancement of Mount Rushmore National Memorial and the values it represents. The Society has been supporting the Mount Rushmore National Memorial since work on the mountain first began. Since 1930, they have raised millions of dollars that have been used for facility improvements and promotional events.



