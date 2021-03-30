Strapping Protectors Market 2021 Driving Factors, Segments and Forecast to 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- The procedure of strapping applies a strap to a product to combine, bind, stabilize, or fasten it. Strapping protectors are tremendously used for various applications in packaging industry as they generate supreme characteristics of its reliability and product protection. These strapping protectors are resistant to tension and equipped with high elongation possess for facilitating convenient packaging of different kind of construction metals and materials. Furthermore, these strapping protectors add value to the product packaging in a very convenient way which ensures some qualities for barrier protection, strength and an extended shelf life to the respective product. Rising demand from various industries (such as healthcare, cosmetics, toiletries, food & beverages) is likely to drive the growth of the strapping protectors market in the upcoming time.



Strapping Protectors Market - Dynamics



Drivers



Strapping protectors come at different strengths with specific classification-described by ASTM (International and American Association of Railroads). Effective strapping protectors reduces logistical expenses and facilitates warehousing of goods as well. Strapping protectors are specially designed to prevent damage to boxes or cartons from while shipping and transferring goods. The nature of preventing corner and edge damage by distributing the tension of the strapping is fuelling the growth of these protectors. In addition this, recyclable materials are used in preparing the strapping protectors which are driving the market's growth with a rapid speed.



Restraints



Different rules and regulations implemented by government against deforestation and plastic pollution might hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of the steel strapping protectors is declining as it is associated with high cost.



Opportunities



Rising demand for electronics products, medical devices, household appliances, textile goods and pharmaceutical products, along with flourishing e-commerce industry and improved logistics operations shall augment strapping protectors market demand over the forecast period. Increasing growth of different e-commercial sites are creating new opportunities in the packaging industry. Continuously increasing awareness about recycling process among the consumers and different rules and regulations imposed by different governments for sustainable manufacturing practices incorporated with expanding business of export will propel the overall strapping protectors market's growth over the forecast period.



Strapping Protectors Market - COVID 19 Impact



The pandemic situation created by Corona virus has slightly declined the growth of the market. Due to the change in consumer behavior, showering activity in building and construction sector in regard to hospitality industry, rerouting of supply chain management system has effected the strapping protectors market in a negative manner.



Strapping Protectors Market - Segmentation



The global strapping protectors market is segmented by material, thickness, width, grade type and end use.



By material the global strapping protectors market is segmented as follows:



Plastic

Wood

Paper



By thickness the global strapping protectors market is segmented as follows:



Less than 0.50 mm

51 mm - 0.75 mm

76 mm - 1.00 mm

Above 1.00 mm



By width the global strapping protectors market is segmented as follows:



15 mm

16-20 mm

21-25 mm

>25 mm



By grade type the global strapping protectors market is segmented as follows:



Hand Grade

Machine Grade



By end use the global strapping protectors market is segmented as follows:



Food & Beverage

Textiles and Apparels

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical and Electronics

Building & Construction

Chemical & Fertilizers

Automotive

Others



Strapping Protectors Market - Regional Outlook



The Europe strapping protectors market is expected lead the market owing to increasing growth of protective packaging in the industry. The North America strapping protectors market is expected to show a moderate growth rate in future. The U.S. is expected to hold the major market share in the North American region. Manufacturers in the strapping protectors market are focusing for further investments in the Middle East & Africa region. GCC countries and Turkey are expected to dominate the market owing to its increasing activities in Food & Beverage Sector. The strapping protectors market is expected to accelerate its growth in case of increment in the industrial sector-demand over the forecast period in the emerging regions such as China, India and Mexico.



Strapping Protectors Market - Key Players



Global Equipment Company Inc,

Easypac Systems

Signode India

Thüringer Fiber-Trommel Gmbh

Quality Strapping



The report on strapping protectors market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Strapping protectors market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



