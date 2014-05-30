Strategic Alliances Building Up Promising Future for Indian Diagnostic Service Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Indian Diagnostic Service Market has experienced a noticeable growth owing to increased healthcare spending, rising middle class income groups and expansion of commercial laboratories in Tier I and Tier II cities. Moreover, increasing awareness about the preventive healthcare offers ample opportunities for established players. Major diagnostic players have been expanding their footprint in cities and towns making the sector more organized. Market players have been expanding their services to rural regions via opening up sample collection centers and satellite laboratories. The whole of the hospital sector is undergoing consolidation therby boosting the overall performance of diagnostic services.



However, growth in the diagnostic service industry is observed with strategic activity build up. Such activities build up leading technology providers to meet the innovative needs of diagnostic service and testing market. This infact would create a positive impact over the laboratory quality and patient outcomes by improving proficiency of testing. For instance, Becton Dickinson has entered into tie up with College of American Pathologists to provide better treatment options and efficient diagnostic services.



The report entitled “Indian Diagnostic Services Market Outlook 2017”, provides an extensive research and in-depth analysis of the current status and expected position of the Indian Diagnostic Services Market. It effectively evaluates the consumer behavior patterns with respect to diagnostic services in India and takes into account several key issues. The report, moreover, evaluates the costs of most common tests in India and compares the cost structure in tier I and tier II cities. An optimum insight into the key business models such as PPP model, hub and spoke model and single specialty model has also been provided in the report. The report also covers the regulatory and accreditation landscape of diagnostic labs in India and assesses the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Overall, the report is an effective description of Indian Diagnostic Services Market and is likely to provide clients with an optimum source of knowledge, statistics and insight on the same.



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