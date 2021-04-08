Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Vibration Sensor Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- According to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , the global vibration sensor market is expected to reach a value of ~ US$ 4.5 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global vibration sensor market is likely to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors in the next few years. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is projected to continue to lead the global vibration sensor market, with the vibration sensor market in the region expanding at a CAGR of ~ 5% between 2019 and 2027.



Global Vibration Sensor Market: Overview



The last few years have seen significant rise in the awareness about predictive maintenance as well as safety in various high growth regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

This is attributable to the increase in the adoption of vibration sensors in several industry verticals. Vibration sensors are used to measure and analyze parameters such as linear velocity, displacement, and acceleration. These parameters are required to monitor machine health that further improves productivity as well as reduces maintenance cost. Also, the use of vibration sensors is increasing as machine condition monitoring plays an important role in improving the performance of machines. These factors have driven the demand for vibration sensors in Asia Pacific. Increase in the demand for vibration sensors in high growth regions is projected to directly increase the growth of the global vibration sensor market.



Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=69041



Accelerometers Hold a High Share in the Global Vibration Sensor Market



The accelerometers segment was dominant, holding 71.46% share of the global vibration sensor market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period in the vibration sensor market.

Piezoelectric type accelerometer vibration sensors have large demand within various industry verticals.



Processing Industry Holds the Leading Market Share



The processing industry segment is anticipated to be a prominent segment in the global vibration sensor market throughout the forecast period.

The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. This is primarily due to the high adoption of vibration sensors in processing industries such as food & beverages, metal & mining, and paper & pulp.



Asia Pacific to be a Highly Lucrative Market for Vibration Sensors



In terms of geography, the global vibration sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominated the global vibration sensor market, holding 33.08% of the market share in 2018.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecast period.

Growth of the vibration sensor market in Asia Pacific is attributable to the rising demand for vibration sensors for use in a wide range of applications in the region. These include condition monitoring, machine monitoring, industrial monitoring, medical instrumentation, sports diagnostic equipment, and military applications where wide bandwidth, small form factor, low power, and high performance are critical.



Vibration Sensor Market: Competition Landscape



With the objective of business expansion, several players operating in the global vibration sensor market are expanding their offerings through strategic mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships. Furthermore, an increasing number of players are spending significantly on R&D activities to develop innovative and technologically-advanced vibration measurement solutions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global vibration sensor market are Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, ASC GmBH, MTI Instruments Inc., Keyence Corporation, Safran Colibrys SA, Hansford Sensors Ltd, National Instruments Corporation, and Analog Devices, Inc.



The global vibration sensor market has been segmented as follows:



Global Vibration Sensor Market by Type



Accelerometers

Capacitive MEMS

Piezoresistive

Piezoelectric

Electromagnetic Velocity Sensors

Non-contact Displacement Sensors



Global Vibration Sensor Market by End-use Industry



Processing Industry

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others



Global Vibration Sensor Market by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=69041



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.