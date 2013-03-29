Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Results from Week # 7 Strategic Atlanta Georgia Online Business Owner Adam Paul Green Visited Frankfort Kentucky Recently and Recognized the Efforts of Wade Erickson, Utah MXI Corp by Announcing them as a G3 Week 7 Award Winner for Humanitarianism



To learn more about the G3 Weekly Award Program, Contact G3 President Adam Green: adam@adampaulgreen.com



G3 is an online social media evaluation company that independently examines, evaluates and recognizes individual professionalism from the Network Marketing and Direct Selling Industries. Each week G3 is proud to award our “Certificates of Excellence“ to the top leaders from both of these influential industries for their incredible dedication to their craft. G3 recognizes individual unique talents, skills and abilities. There are 10 different categories of awards given each week. Within each category is a first place award (Gold), second place award (Silver) and third place award (Bronze).

Multi-level marketing (MLM) is a marketing strategy in which the sales force is compensated not only for sales they personally generate, but also for the sales of the other salespeople that they recruit. This recruited sales force is referred to as the participant's "downline," and can provide multiple levels of compensation. Another terms for MLM include: "word-of-mouth marketing", "interactive distribution," and referral marketing. Most commonly, the salespeople are expected to sell products directly to consumers by means of relationship referrals and word of mouth marketing. Some people use direct selling as a synonym for MLM, although MLM is only one type of direct selling, which started centuries ago with peddling.

Industry representative, the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), reports that its 59 regional member associations accounted for more than US$114 Billion in retail sales in 2007, through the activities of more than 62 million independent sales representatives. The United States Direct Selling Association (DSA) reported that in 2000, 55% of adult Americans had at some time purchased goods or services from a direct selling representative and 20% reported that they were currently (6%) or had been in the past (14%) a direct selling representative. According to the WFDSA, consumers benefit from direct selling because of the convenience and service it provides, including personal demonstration and explanation of products, home delivery, and generous satisfaction guarantees. In contrast to franchising, the cost for an individual to start an independent direct selling business is typically very low with little or no required inventory or other cash commitments to begin.



Most direct selling associations, including the Bundesverband Direktvertrieb Deutschland, the direct selling association of Germany, and the WFDSA and DSA require their members to abide by a code of conduct towards a fair partnership both with customers and salesmen. Most national direct selling associations are represented in the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA). Direct selling is distinct from direct marketing because it is about individual sales agents reaching and dealing directly with clients. Direct marketing is about business organizations seeking a relationship with their customers without going through an agent/consultant or retail outlet. Direct selling often, but not always, uses multi-level marketing (salesperson is paid for selling and for sales made by people he recruits or sponsors) rather than single-level marketing (salesperson is paid only for the sales he makes himself).

Grow a Business With Localized Web Traffic From Google-Friendly Blog Website! G3 makes It Easy... Google ranks websites based on the relevance, freshness, and content structure. G3 creates powerful custom content for the customer that search engines LOVE based on important keywords about the business type and location. Then, they merge that content with specific details the customer has given to them! The result...? A powerful web presence that helps propel the customer to the top of search results! http://listpipe.com/about/

G3 Writes "Powerful Custom Content" Specific to the customer!

G3 localizes the customers content

G3 includes relevant keywords and optimized links

G3 Publishes the Content at the Right Frequency!

Appeals to search engines like Google

Search engines index your information sooner

G3 Creates and Manage the Tools For their customers!

G3 provides the blog

G3 provides the hosting



As their new blog site begins to fill with content, and establish a web presence, search engines begin to notice, index, and list them in their results. This is often referred to as "Organic SEO". The more custom content a customer has, the higher the site climbs in search results. If the customer is new to blogging and web marketing, G3 understands. For the most part, they'll take care of things for them. However if the customer would like to get involved, they've created easy-to-follow instructions and a cool video library to help them become more familiar with their own new blog site. They'll provide access to these resources once the customer has established an account.

About G3

Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity