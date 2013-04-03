Strategic Boston Massachusetts Cyber Business Owner Adam Paul Green Visited Richmond Virginia Recently and Recognized the Efforts of Kara Egan from Scentsy by Announcing Them as a G3 Week 10 Award Winner for Twitter Monster

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- G3 is an online social media evaluation company that independently examines, evaluates and recognizes individual professionalism from the Network Marketing and Direct Selling Industries. Each week G3 is proud to award our “Certificates of Excellence“ to the top leaders from both of these influential industries for their incredible dedication to their craft. G3 recognizes individual unique talents, skills and abilities. There are 10 different categories of awards given each week. Within each category is a first place award (Gold), second place award (Silver) and third place award (Bronze).



http://www.g3-development.co/home/



Adam Paul Green who is a Strategic Boston Massachusetts Cyber Business Owner, Visited Richmond Virginia Recently and Recognized the Efforts of Kara Egan of Scentsy by Announcing them as a G3 Week 10 Award Winner for Twitter Monster



To learn more about the G3 Weekly Award Program, Contact G3 President Adam Green: adam@adampaulgreen.com



Multi-level marketing (MLM) is a marketing strategy in which the sales force is compensated not only for sales they personally generate, but also for the sales of the other salespeople that they recruit. This recruited sales force is referred to as the participant's "downline," and can provide multiple levels of compensation. Another terms for MLM include: "word-of-mouth marketing", "interactive distribution," and referral marketing. Most commonly, the salespeople are expected to sell products directly to consumers by means of relationship referrals and word of mouth marketing. Some people use direct selling as a synonym for MLM, although MLM is only one type of direct selling, which started centuries ago with peddling.



http://www.g3-development.co/



MLM companies have been a frequent subject of criticism as well as the target of lawsuits. Criticism has focused on their similarity to illegal pyramid schemes, price fixing of products, high initial start-up costs, emphasis on recruitment of lower-tiered salespeople over actual sales, encouraging if not requiring salespeople to purchase and use the company's products, potential exploitation of personal relationships which are used as new sales and recruiting targets, complex and sometimes exaggerated compensation schemes, and cult-like techniques which some groups use to enhance their members' enthusiasm and devotion. In contrast to MLM is single-level marketing, where the salesperson is rewarded for selling the product directly to the consumer.



http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multi-level_marketing



However, the MLM business model is tightly monitored and regulated. In fact, it has been estimated that the rules and guidelines that govern MLM are 40% stricter than most common businesses. It is generally accepted that the first multi-level marketing plan was introduced in 1945 by the California Vitamin Company (shortly afterwards to become Nutrilite). The plan allowed Nutrilite distributors with at least 25 regular customers to recruit new distributors and draw a 3 percent commission from their sales. Unlike traditional direct selling, this was an ongoing payment whenever the customer re-ordered, allowing direct sellers to build a sales organization that could generate a residual-like income.



http://www.mlmlegal.com/MLM%20articles/MLM%20Building%20Blocks-Pledge.html



Independent, non-salaried salespeople of multi-level marketing, referred to as distributors (or associates, independent business owners, dealers, franchise owners, independent agents, etc.), represent the company that produces the products or provides the services they sell. They are awarded a commission based upon the volume of product sold through their own sales efforts as well as that of their downline organization. Independent distributors develop their organizations by either building an active customer base, who buy direct from the company, or by recruiting a downline of independent distributors who also build a customer base, thereby expanding the overall organization. Additionally, distributors can also earn a profit by retailing products they purchased from the company at wholesale price.



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity