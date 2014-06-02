Strategic Lean Consulting Offers Free Small Business Training for Limited Time

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Strategic Lean Consulting, a business agency providing top-quality results to clients, is offering their Lean Small Business Video Training Program for free. This training program, which includes over six hours of high-quality training video, will be available at no cost for a limited time only.



Aside from the video training series, the Lean Small Business Video Training Program also offers other valuable resources, including twenty-five pre-made forms that any business can use, entire transcripts of the training videos, training notes for quick reference, flexible online training, and free upgrades for additional training. In addition, Strategic Lean Consulting will bundle a 25% lifetime discount to any other service they provide, as well as a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



The Lean Small Business Video Training Program strategically includes training on the most important areas a small business could improve on. Featuring modules in value stream mapping, business process mapping, standardized procedures, leadership time management, and more, Strategic Lean Consulting’s video training program for small businesses is designed as a fast-track to success.



About Strategic Lean Consulting

Strategic Lean recognizes that every single business is unique, and that’s exactly how this consulting firm provides the best business solutions. By understanding that a one-size-fits-all solution will not be effective, Strategic Lean creatively finds ways around small businesses’ obstacles.



Specializing in streamlining businesses, Strategic Lean focuses on creating change. By making changes to organizations and the elements within, Strategic Lean promotes success for each client.



Contact

Strategic Lean Consulting

Phone: 405-345-1437



Register for the Lean Sigma Video Training Program for free at:

http://strategicleanconsulting.com/free-registration/