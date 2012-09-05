Strategic Marketing Alliance Between Top Crowdfunding Review and Forum Sites

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Two of the Internet’s leading crowdfunding information sites have joined forces. Crowdfunding Website Reviews and Crowdfunding Forum are coming together to increase the way people can get information about crowdfunding.



Neither website offers crowdfunding revenue streams. Rather, the two websites each take a different approach to looking at the existing crowdfunding sites on the Internet.



By combining forces, the two sites will bring an unprecedented level of independent information to the public. On one hand readers will get an expert analysis and on the other they will get a user-based analysis.



“We’re glad to be able to bring this together,” said Howard Orloff, president and founder of www.Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com . “It’s a natural fit for us. Brian’s site is a great place for user information. ”



“I have admired what Howard is doing and he’s told me he admires what we’re doing. We’re both trying to give people the information they want and need when they turn to crowdfunding to raise money,” Brian Krassenstein, founder of http://crowdfundingforum.com .



Crowdfunding Website Reviews is the Internet’s leading source for dispassionate reviews of the various crowdfunding websites. An expert teams visits each of the sites and ranks them in a list of areas which include ease of use and ability to get the word out.



“We visit these sites several times during the year to check system updates and improvements,” said Mr. Orloff



About Crowdfunding Forum

Crowdfunding Forum is a website that allows users to have an independent place to discuss their experiences with crowdfunding websites. As none of the crowdfunding websites are able to edit and censor user comments.



“We believe it is important that people be allowed to exchange their experiences freely,” Mr. Krassenstein said.



For more information visit http://crowdfundingforum.com and www.Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com .



