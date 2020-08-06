Strategic Report on Global 5G System Integration Market with Competitive Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Global 5G System Integration Market was valued at USD 5.65 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 33.45 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 22.8%.



The 5G System Integration Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global 5G System Integration market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.



5G system integration is the fifth generation of digital network which is iteration of cellular technology that is designed to increase speed and responsiveness of wireless network. 5G integration market offers various services such as infrastructure integration, application integration, and Consulting.



Increase in demand for high speed bandwidth capacity has allowed overall process cost and improves operational efficiency is the key driving factor which is expected to drive the global 5G system in integration market growth. Furthermore, increase in popularity of network function virtualization (NFV) and Software-defined networking (SDN) is expected to propel the growth of global 5G system integration market growth. Moreover, increase in smart cities and adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) devices across the world will have the positive impact on global 5G system integration market growth.

However, difficulties in small cell deployments and implementation of fiber backhaul which is expected to hamper the growth of global 5G system integration industry.



Impact of COVID 19 on Market

The COVID 19 pandemic is the major challenging factor for 5G system integration market. Due to increase in confirmed cases of COVID 19 5G spectrum auction is postponed across the globe, which is expected to restrain the 5G system integration market growth.



Market Taxonomy

By Services

- Application Integration

- Infrastructure integration

- Consulting

By Vertical

- Retail

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare

- BFSI

- Transportation and Logistics

- IT & Telecommunication

- Media & Entertainment

- Others

By Application

- Enhanced Video Services

- VR & AR

- Smart Surveillance

- Connected Vehicles

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



