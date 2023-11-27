Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- The report "Influenza Diagnostics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.8 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2026. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The new edition of the report provides the market size and forecast for each region along with their respective countries. The new edition of the report includes the product segmentation of the market.



Market growth is driven by rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis, the increasing prevalence of influenza, and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies. Recent developments in this field have led to significant improvements in the global market that have enabled the increased use of influenza diagnostic tests. Influenza diagnostics has also advanced in terms of the variety of tests available, including viral culture tests, serology tests, rapid antigen testing (RT-PCR), and others. Influenza diagnostic tests, earlier used by large hospitals and diagnostic centers, have now become a potentially transformative diagnostic tool for influenza even for small-scale clinics and are also used by the research industries. This shift is primarily driven by rapid improvements in diagnostic technologies.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222985562



Browse in-depth TOC on "Influenza Diagnostics Market"

154 – Tables

41 – Figures

193 – Pages



Key Players:



Prominent companies in the influenza diagnostics market include Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (Us), Hologic, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Quidel Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), DiaSorin SA (Italy), altona Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), SEKISUI Diagnostics (US), SA Scientific Ltd. (US), Coris BioConcept SPRL (Belgium), ELITech Group (France), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Genome Diagnostics, Pvt. Ltd. (India), Germaine Laboratories, Inc. (US), Response Biomedical Corp. (Canada). Tauns Laboratories, Inc. (Japan) and 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd. (India)



Driver: Growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies



The rising prevalence of influenza across the globe has increased R&D efforts towards its effective detection and diagnosis. Most research activity focuses on developing faster and more accurate diagnostic solutions for influenza viruses, leading to market growth. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the US NIH, initiated the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs) programme to support a broad portfolio of influenza research activities. CIVICs will receive USD 51 million in funding from the NIAID.



Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562



The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market, by product segment, in 2020



Based on product and service, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other products. The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market in 2020. Factors such as growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and increasing prevalence of influenza are contributing for the growth of this market.



Molecular Diagnostic Tests segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into traditional diagnostic test (rapid influenza diagnostic tests, viral culture tests, direct fluorescent antibody test, serological tests) and molecular diagnostic tests (polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests(transcription-mediated amplification-based assay, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based assay, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification tests, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests) and other molecular diagnostic tests. In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis drive this market and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies.



The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market, by end user segment, in 2020



Based on end user, the influenza diagnostics market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market. Increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis is driving this segments growth.



North America is the largest regional market for influenza diagnostics market



The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market. The large share of this region can be attributed to growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis.



Request 10% Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=222985562



Recent Developments:



- In May 2021 Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) received FDA approval for the BD Veritor Plus System, which is used to detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B.



- In March 2021, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US) received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA for a laboratory PCR assay that detects and differentiates SARS-COV-2, flu A, flu B, and RSV in one test.



- In February 2021, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) received approval from the FDA for the emergency use authorization (EUA) for a new molecular diagnostic test for both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A+B.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com