Strategies Group and MISys Manufacturing Prove Perfect Partners for Small Manufacturers

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Refining efficiencies is essential. Reducing overhead is the key to survival; businesses need to leverage operational systems like never before. Strategies Group specializes in helping firms get the most out of the software investment. Strategies Group has been a proud MISys Implementation Partner since 1996. The firm assists businesses in identifying and implementing the products and services needed to become more efficient and more profitable. Located in the metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia area, the firm also has offices in Portland, Oregon.



Strategies Group is a leading provider of software business solutions for the Construction, Real Estate, Architecture & Engineering, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Professional Services industries. The partnering approach allows Strategies Group to implement and support systems that increase efficiency and maximize profitability for customers. With more than 25 years of experience and over 1700 clients, Strategies Group delivers industry leading software solutions, including Sage ERP Accpac and MISys Manufacturing. Accounting Support includes Sage 300 ERP (formerly Sage ERP Accpac).



Returning to MRP rather than ERP proves as a right choice for small manufacturers. MISys is designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms and has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered. To take place in an introductory MISys Manufacturing demonstration on Tuesday May 14 register here: http://act.misysinc.com/acton/form/4473/0022:d-0002/0/index.htm.



About Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

MISys Manufacturing (http://www.misysinc.com) offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



