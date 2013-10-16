Strategies to Succeed in the Fast Evolving Premium Beauty Market - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Strategies to Succeed in the Fast Evolving Premium Beauty Market" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Premium cosmetics are recovering following a difficult period at the onset of the economic downturn, as premium cosmetics player focus on brand experience through high tech, targeted and more customised innovation, while increasing the scope of consumer interaction with the brands, both in store and in the digital space.
Euromonitor International's Strategies to Succeed in the Fast Evolving Premium Beauty Market global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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