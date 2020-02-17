Strategy Games Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Blizzard, Paradox Interactive, Wargaming Seattle

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Understand focused approach and business strategies that competitors are keeping to reach target audience, Get one step closer to leaders and high growth emerging players of Global Strategy Games Market. This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Strategy Games Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.



Know More About Strategy Games?

Strategy games refer to the game in which players build up their decision-making skills having a high significance in determining the outcome. According to a study carried in July 2018, â€œover 18 million individuals are enjoying mobile platforms for gaming which accounts for approximately 3 billion Euros of revenue from the industry.â€ The game helps the user to improve problem-solving and critical thinking. The global strategy games market is expected to witness high growth owing to advancements in the technology of gaming and the rising penetration of mobile devices worldwide.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Blizzard (United States),Paradox Interactive (Sweden),Wargaming Seattle (United States),TaleWorlds (Turkey),Games Workshop Group (United Kingdom),Relic (Canada),Ensemble Studios (United States),NGD Studios (Argentina),Big Huge Games (United States),Creative Assembly (United Kingdom),Firaxis Games (United States),Chucklefish (United Kingdom),Subset Games (China)



Market Trends:

- Adoption of Strategy Games in the Vertical of Academia, As It Facilitates Cognitive Growth and Skill Development



Market Growth:

- Increased Need for User Engagement across Enterprise and Consumer Brands

- Certain Advancement of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Is Accelerating the Market



Restraints:

- Improper Game Design Could Hinder the Market

- Lack of Awareness about Strategy Games



Opportunities:

- Explosion of the Digital World

- Growing Number of Social Game Player May Further Augment the Market



Challenges:

- Growing Number of Freely Available Customization Games May Pose a Challenge to the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



