Strategy Games Market Is Booming Worldwide : Big Huge Games, Wargaming Seattle, Paradox Interactive, Blizzard

Blizzard (United States), Paradox Interactive (Sweden), Wargaming Seattle (United States), TaleWorlds (Turkey), Games Workshop Group (United Kingdom), Relic (Canada), Ensemble Studios (United States), NGD Studios (Argentina), Big Huge Games (United States), Creative Assembly (United Kingdom), Firaxis Games (United States)



Strategy games refer to the game in which players build up their decision-making skills having a high significance in determining the outcome. According to a study carried in July 2018, â€œover 18 million individuals are enjoying mobile platforms for gaming which accounts for approximately 3 billion Euros of revenue from the industry.â€ The game helps the user to improve problem-solving and critical thinking. The global strategy games market is expected to witness high growth owing to advancements in the technology of gaming and the rising penetration of mobile devices worldwide.



by Type (Client, Webgame), Application (Mobile, PC, Tablet, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Explosion of the Digital World

- Growing Number of Social Game Player May Further Augment the Market



Market Drivers:

- Increased Need for User Engagement across Enterprise and Consumer Brands

- Certain Advancement of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Is Accelerating the Market



Market Trend:

- Adoption of Strategy Games in the Vertical of Academia, As It Facilitates Cognitive Growth and Skill Development



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



