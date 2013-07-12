Stratford Dermatherapy Clinic Says Dermal Fillers and Botox Can Deliver Instantly Younger Skin

Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Stratford Dermatherapy Clinic was founded in 1988 by Dr. Hugo J Kitchen; Dr. Kitchen became a fully registered medical practitioner in 1982. Today demand for Dr. Kitchen’s services is so high that he performs his treatments in six additional UK clinics located in Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Harrogate, York, Shrewsbury and Cardiff.



The Warwickshire based clinic offers many surgical and non-surgical procedures to both men and women who are looking to improve their appearance, some of the clinics most popular procedures include Botox and Dermal Fillers.



On the site, http://www.skincareclinic.co.uk Dr. Kitchen provides some very interesting facts related to the Botox and Dermal Filler treatments that the clinic provides. Many people tend to be put off the idea of Botox because they consider it a poison but as Dr. Kitchen explains it would take 50 to 100 vials of the botulinum toxin injected intravenously to kill a human being. The clinic use a brand of Botox called Azzalure because its effects are very fast acting.



Dermal Fillers



Dermal Fillers can be used to reduce wrinkles and produce younger looking skin all over the patients face; this treatment takes the clinic around 20-30 minutes to perform and involves the injection of dermal filler product into the patient’s skin. The clinic says that this treatment can “instantly restore volume, softening lines and wrinkles.”



These products work to replace the lost HA (hyaluronic acid) in the patients skin, the clinic say that this replenishment of HA in the patients skin can not only reduce wrinkles but also give a “glowing complexion”.



Other treatments offered by Dr. Kitchen and Stratford Dermatherapy Clinic include Microdermabrasion, IPL (Intense Pulse Light) therapy and Laser treatments. The clinic is based in Stratford Upon Avon and can be contact via phone on 01789 414289.