Stratos Jets Hires Kelly Ballinger

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Stratos Jet Charters, Inc., one of the nation’s leading private jet charter companies, has announced the expansion of their flight planning department with the hiring of an FAA licensed aircraft dispatcher in the role of Director of Flight Planning. The new director brings a wealth of experience to Stratos Jets including 12 years of managing the Systems Operations Control Center of a large commercial Part 121 carrier in Florida.



“We have needed the addition of a new staff member with this level of expertise to grow our Flight Planning Department parallel to our steadily increasing volume of jet charter bookings for valued clients,” said Joel Thomas, President of Stratos Jets.



Located in the Orlando, FL headquarters of Stratos Jet Charters, the new director brings a wealth of well-rounded skills developed in general aviation, commercial and military flight planning. “With nearly 20 years of experience in the aviation industry, her extensive experience with and comprehensive understanding of safety, on-time performance, operational communication and incident response - based on the operational control of 140 aircraft and over 750 flights daily - makes her a tremendous addition to Stratos Jets and a valuable resource to our clients,” said Thomas. “She has a proven, time-tested ability to manage a highly time sensitive critical environment, which will prove to be quite an asset to our clients when needs arise.”



“Our flight planning department now has the capabilities to provide even more detailed client itineraries, our unique, valued-added inclusion of expectations that clients should prepare for at departure and destination, fully customized weather reports, seamless coordination of our full concierge services, including ground transportation and catering options, and much more,” added Thomas. The director will also coordinate the delivery of Wyvern and ARG/US third party safety and compliance audits done prior to each flight. Securing the safest jet charter travel possible, on the most appropriate aircraft and at the best available pricing, are the overriding goals and values of Stratos Jet Charters, and they are one of the very few in the jet charter industry that perform these safety audits before every flight. Stratos Jets will also work with only the most experienced and well-trained crews, insisting on ATP Rated Pilots on every flight as well.



Additional support for the growing group charter and air cargo capabilities offered by Stratos Jets is another great benefit of recent hiring at the growing company. These enhancements and additions to the services offered by Stratos Jets will provide valuable, added resources to clients looking for air charter solutions.



About Stratos Jet Charters

Stratos Jet Charters provides air charter service for US-based businesses and individuals. They believe that relationships built on great travel experiences, and not long-term contracts, are the key to their success. It is the goal of Stratos Jets to provide you with the exceptional service and attention to detail that earns the confidence of your repeat business. They provide jet charter service that conforms to your schedule, and can serve your needs with the utmost flexibility and a near limitless number of options they can provide. If you currently have an air charter service provider, please allow Stratos Jet Charters the opportunity to provide you with a competitive bid. Let them show you the highest levels of service and convenience that their clients receive every day. To learn more about Stratos Jet Charters, please visit: http://www.stratosjets.com