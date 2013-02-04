StravCorp Signs Partnership Agreement with Sheffield Executive Search to Provide Recruitment Services in Asia

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Strategy Consulting firm StravCorp today signed a strategic partnership agreement with Sheffield Executive to provide executive search and recruitment services to its clients in Asia. StravCorp currently provides market entry services to a wide range international companies looking to establish and expand their business activities in Asia. A critical component for any growing company is recruiting key management personnel to ensure the success of the business.



Sheffield Executive Search is a trusted advisor in the field of executive recruitment specialising in the placement of CEO, GM and senior management positions. Leveraging its expertise and in-depth knowledge of candidate markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Sheffield Executive provides reliable, practical and effective recruitment solutions.



Matthew Barsing, Managing Director of StravCorp stated: “sourcing experienced and credible management teams remains a key challenge for international companies building their businesses in Asia. This partnership agreement allows greater access for StravCorp clients to high quality talent pools in Asia.” Leigh Howard, CEO of Sheffield Executive added: “At the heart of our business are our core values of integrity, commitment and professionalism. We are very pleased to have found a compatible partner in StravCorp and to provide their clients with high calibre recruitment services.”



About StravCorp

StravCorp is committed to creating and developing winning innovative business strategies. Working together with our clients, we explore prospects on growth and advancement, capitalize on innovation, and achieve favourable business objectives. Companies looking for growth in Asian markets need to develop specific value propositions and go-to-market strategies geared to these markets. Local knowledge is key to a successful market entry and the Directors of Stravcorp have extensive experience building businesses in Asia. We have existing relationships within the private and government sector which can accelerate business development. As a result Stravcorp is the ideal partner for companies looking for growth in Asia.



For more information please refer to http://www.stravcorp.com



About Sheffield Executive

Sheffield Executive is a trusted advisor in the field of executive search. We specialise in senior level placements leveraging our expertise and in-depth knowledge of candidate markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Our commitment to “finishing what we start” ensures we provide reliable, practical and effective recruitment services. At Sheffield Executive we provide a rigorous, collaborative and consultative approach to leadership acquisition. We have deep functional and industry knowledge combined with a track record of success in recruitment best practice. We help employers achieve their goals by supplying high calibre employees to meet their business needs. We work with candidates to understand their aspirations and ensure they secure positions which allow them to excel. This approach ensures we contribute to the building of strong, cohesive organisations with the best leadership teams.



For more information please refer to http://www.sheffieldexecutive.com

