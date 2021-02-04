New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Straw board packaging refers to a packing device made of straw pulp for the safe and effective distribution of a wide variety of products. Due to several advantages, such as biodegradability, low weight, and sustainability, the use of straw board packaging is growing. In addition, straw packing, along with additional fresh pulp collected from sustainably managed forests, is made up of more than 80% of the recycled content. In the future, a rising consumer understanding of the world is expected to drive the growth of straw board packaging.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Chesapeake Plywood, LLC

Nefab Group

Shyam Enterprises

Bharat Card Board & Gen Mills

National Paper Board Mills

The Straw Board Manufacturing Company Ltd.



Market Drivers



People these days suffer from a variety of conditions caused by air contamination. This adds to the propagation of knowledge of the importance of a healthy environment, which in turn forces people to make more use of biodegradable products. Growing environmental concerns are creating new opportunities for the market for straw boards as a packaging solution. In turn, various government rules and regulations implemented in different areas cause the market for straw board packaging to increase at a healthy rate.



Regional Landscape



China and the United Kingdom Regulated Worldwide sales of Straw Board packaging will continue to be centered in Asia and Europe, respectively. Germany and India are expected to make lucrative profits, and this growth potential has been linked to the booming beverages industry and the massive development of infrastructure in these countries. In Middle East & Africa, the growth of the food service industry will, in particular, accounts for the continuous use of straw boards.



Straw Board Packaging Market: Segmentation



By Thickness (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Up to 0.5 mm

5 mm to 1.5 mm

5 mm to 3 mm

3 mm to 4 mm

Above 4 mm



By Material Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Rice

Barley

Wheat

Others



By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Building and Construction

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Straw Board Packaging market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Straw Board Packaging industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Straw Board Packaging industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



