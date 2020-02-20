"Straw Buried Fields, Forever," an Educational Presentation on the Effects of Plastic Straws, Now on Kickstarter!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- "Straw Buried Fields, Forever" is a research and performance hybrid presentation bringing crucial attention to the negative effects of plastic straws. A common staple in the global food and beverage industry, plastic straws are increasingly polluting our environment and straining vital natural resources.



The "Straw Buried Fields, Forever" project brings students across the United States to tour, discuss, and explore the various impacts of plastic straws and other single-use plastics that are destroying our planet. With millions plastic products polluting our environment, this crucial opportunity will take minds to the front lines of an ongoing environmental pandemic. Students will perform a theatrical piece that is destined to educate and immerse viewers and trigger much needed performance and social change nationwide.



Funding will provide expense relief for travel and production costs, including students and production crews to perform this hybrid presentation before live audiences at approved academic conferences. The first live audience performances are expected to begin in early April 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/strawburiedfields/straw-buried-fields-forever-theatre-for-social-change



Supporters around the world can support "Straw Buried Fields, Forever" by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $5 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including special acknowledgements, signed cards, and invitations to live rehearsals. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Straw Buried Fields, Forever

"Straw Buried Fields, Forever" was written by Thaddeus Nagey, a graduate student at California State University, Northridge, and a professional actor, producer, and playwright. His latest work, "Straw Buried Fields, Forever," draws attention to the detriments of single-use plastics with a cast of first-generation students performing and speaking in at least seven different languages.



Contact:



Contact Person: Thaddeus Nagey

Company: "Straw Buried Fields, Forever": Theatre for Social Change.

Country: United States

Phone: 3109634317

Email: rocknrollmusician@gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/3a9zZaY