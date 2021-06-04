Strawberry Powder Market to See Revolutionary Growth : Nestle, Naturex, Lyo Food

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- Latest survey report on Global Strawberry Powder Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Strawberry Powder segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. Wide lists of manufacturers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Saipro biotech private limited (India), Lyo food gmbh (Germany), Naturex S.A (France), Aarkay food products ltd (India), Sunspray food ingredients (pty) Ltd (South Africa), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Nutra green biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China).



Brief Overview on Strawberry Powder

Strawberry Powder is made up of strawberries, an excellent source of vitamin C, antioxidants and dietary fibre. The strawberry powder is widely used in the different sector as cosmetics, food & Beverage, pharmaceuticals and others. The market for strawberry powder is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR owing to rise in demand for the strawberry market in cosmetics and health benefits to boost the immune system, possessing anti-inflammatory effect and ability to increase bone health.



"Consumers are increasingly aware of the food they consume and it impacts on holistic health. As affluence increases, the ability to invest in diagnostic services and premium food products to meet their expectations." To provide further guidance on how specific trends in Strawberry Powder Industry will have a big impact and what factored into the market trajectory and strategy planning of manufacturers in next 5-7 years is precisely covered in scope of Global Strawberry Powder Market Study.



Scope of Study: The Strawberry Powder Market Size by Revenue in Dollar (USD) terms, Volume (Consumption, Production & Capacity) is segmented by Type (Organic Strawberry Powder, Conventional Strawberry Powder), Application (Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) Materials, by Country/Region and Players.



The Country Level Analysis in Strawberry Powder Market Study provides Breakdown as

- North America (U.S. & Canada) {Market Size by Value (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

- Latin America (Brazil , Mexico & Rest of Latin America) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

- Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

- Asia (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

- Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, RoMEA) {Market Size (USD Million) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

- Rest of World {Market Size (USD Billion) & Sales (Units), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}



Market Trend:

- Rise in Popularity of E-Commerce Platform For Sale



Market Drivers:

- Ability to Increase Bone Health and Inducing Low Cholesterol Levels

- Useful In Various Tablets and Capsules as Fillers in Pharmaceuticals Industry

- Used As an Ingredient in the Cosmetics Segment Due To Its Anti-Oxidant Properties Promoting Anti-Ageing and Anti-Pigmentation



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Demand In Functional Beverage and Ready-to-Drink sectors



Additionally, the study has given lot of attention on Strawberry Powder Pricing Analysis by Region (Weighted Average) & Supply Chain Metric to deliver impact analysis of downstream and upstream stakeholders (Raw Materials, Suppliers, 4Ps etc). Also, a separate chapter is added showcasing survey outcome of most significant drivers or growth initiatives that companies should consider in next one to three years. Some of the parameters considers during interview / questionnaire of Strawberry Powder Market survey are Product Innovations, New Sales Channel and distribution strategies, Pricing and promotion strategies, Merger & Acquisitions, entering in new market, technological advancements, new Merchandizing strategies and Changing customer dynamics.



"38% expect Strawberry Powder companies would increase spending on new product and services" - Says Research



