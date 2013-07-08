Strax Rejuvenation Adds New Page to Website Devoted to Tickle Lipo Procedure

Sunrise, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Jade Holding Group, LLC dba Strax Rejuvenation, one of the nation’s top plastic surgery and wellness centers, has just added a new page to its website that is devoted to the Tickle Lipo procedure. In addition, Tickle Lipo has proven to be so popular with patients that Strax has decided to extend its special pricing for the procedure.



For years, liposuction has been an increasingly common method for people to get rid of unwanted fat. While it is an effective way to trim down the body, it also involves going under general anesthesia, a great deal of expense, and enduring a long period of recovery.



Recently, Tickle Lipo has been getting a lot of attention for its ability to help people get rid of unwanted fat comfortably and permanently—using only local anesthesia. As the new article on the Strax Rejuvenation website noted, Tickle Lipo is just as effective as traditional liposuction but at a fraction of the usual cost. In addition, the special techniques and equipment that are used during Tickle Lipo make the procedure itself virtually painless and the recovery time a breeze.



“This procedure differs from the previous methods of lipoplasty by utilizing cannulas activated by air pressure,” the article on the new page explained, adding that the no heat, nutational whirling triple movement of vibration and rotation removes fat more effectively than other techniques, while also respecting the non-fatty tissues.



Tickle Liposculpture uses tumescent fluid with lidocane to numb the areas, while the special cannulas work to eliminate nerve responses associated with pain and instead induce a tickle sensation. The surgery is less invasive thus reducing post operative recovery time.



To help make Tickle Lipo a reality for as many people as possible, Strax Rejuvenation has a variety of guaranteed financing plans. While crash dieting, exercising for hours a day and counting calories may not help get the body ready for this summer’s swimsuit season, the pain-free and only local anesthesia Tickle Lipo can. People who wish to learn more about Tickle Lipo—or any of the other procedures that are offered at Strax—are welcome to call the office to schedule a free consultation.



Since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed over 40,000 procedures. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician’s assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/