Strax Rejuvenation Announces Increased Focus on Social Media Websites

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Strax Rejuvenation, one of the country’s top plastic surgery and wellness centers, has just announced its plans to focus more on its social media efforts. For example, staff members from the Florida facility are now posting three to five times a week on Facebook, which allows them to interact with their clients more frequently. The posts on the popular social media website range from information about various procedures, to questions from patients that are answered by specific surgeons as well their assessment relative to the procedure and question.



As is evident by its very active Facebook page, people are responding to Strax Rejuvenation’s increased attention to social media. The page is full of “likes” and comments from current patients and people who are considering going to the Miami fat transfer facility for a procedure.



The surgeons and staff at Strax Rejuvenation also understand that their patients are getting their information in a much different way these days. Social media sites like Facebook and LinkedIn are an important part of peoples’ lives, and they want to reach out to as many of them as possible. Just as the staff at Strax works hard to provide its patients with the best quality surgical results, it is also re-evaluating how it can best stay in touch with the many clients they serve. The ability to interact directly with the public is one of the key benefits of Strax’s recent boost in its social media efforts.



In addition to Facebook, Strax Rejuvenation is now maintaining a LinkedIn page, where patients and other medical professionals can connect with the facility, post recommendations and read more about the many services that it offers.



Over the years, Strax Rejuvenation has strived to offer the latest and best plastic surgery procedures that are available. As the busiest elective surgery center in the United States, Strax Rejuvenation offers its patients top-notch medical care and a wide variety of cosmetic procedures. The public has definitely noticed Strax Rejuvenation’s commitment to quality; the facility has an A rating at the Better Business Bureau website.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed over 40,000 procedures. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician’s assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com