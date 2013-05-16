Strax Rejuvenation Announces Its Staff Surgeon Has Performed over 2,000 LAP-BAND (R) Procedures

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Strax Rejuvenation, a plastic surgery and wellness center based in Florida, has just announced that it has performed over 2,000 LAP-BAND (R) procedures. Dr. Michael P. Choi has completed most of the minimally invasive LAP-BAND surgeries at the facility, and is widely considered to be the resident expert on the procedure.



For people who are wondering “what is lap band surgery?” the Strax Rejuvenation website contains in-depth articles and helpful videos that explain in detail everything there is to know about the procedure. LAP-BAND surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years, due in part to the fact that it is much less invasive or involved than gastric bypass surgery. Instead of the intestinal re-routing, cutting and stapling of the stomach wall or bowel that takes place in gastric bypass surgery, LAP-BAND procedures are laparoscopic; they can be done with very small incisions and minimal scarring, and are usually over in less than an hour. Complications with the latest generation of LAP-BANDs are a fraction of what are experienced with the gastric bypass procedure.



In a video that is posted on the Strax Rejuvenation website, Dr. Choi explains how the procedure works and why it can be so effective for helping obese people lose weight. The video also contains testimonials from former Miami Dolphin Keith Sims, as well as a former patient named Robert who went from almost 300 pounds and struggling to control his diabetes to a much-slimmer and healthy young man who credits Dr. Choi with saving his life.



“Recent medical studies have shown that behavioral changes and dieting alone will not solve obesity,” an article on the Strax Rejuvenation website noted, adding that the LAP-BAND Adjustable Gastric Banding System works by limiting food intake which, in turn, prevents, improves, or resolves health problems connected with severe obesity.



Many people have probably seen the recent media coverage regarding New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his unwavering endorsement of the LAP-BAND. He has lost over thirty pounds over the first few weeks after having had his surgery. New York Jet’s head coach Rex Ryan is another outspoken proponent of the LAP-BAND, having lost over 100 pounds.



“The LAP-BAND System, in conjunction with a new lifestyle and eating habits, will generally lead to weight losses of 1-3 pounds per week for the first 18 months following the procedure.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the LAP-BAND procedure is welcome to visit Strax Rejuvenation’s user-friendly website at any time at www.straxrejuvenation.com; there, they can read the educational articles and watch the videos that explain how the surgery is performed and why it works so effectively.



About Strax Rejuvenation

