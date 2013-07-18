Strax Rejuvenation Announces New Breast Augmentation Promotion

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Jade Holdings Group, LLC dba Strax Rejuvenation, one of the nation’s top plastic surgery and wellness centers, has just announced that it is offering a new promotion on breast augmentation surgery for just $199 a month, o.a.c. The current promotion is for those individuals with superior credit. Strax Rejuvenation also has financing programs for those with less than perfect credit. The special includes a free 3D camera session that will allow patients to get an idea of what their bodies will look like once the surgery is complete. For more information on this promotion, please contact Strax Rejuvenation.



According to an article on the Strax Rejuvenation website, breast augmentations—which are also known as mammoplasties—is one of the most common procedures that are performed every year by members of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Over the years, breast augmentation techniques have become much more sophisticated. For example, the first known procedure was performed back in the 1890s, and involved surgeons injecting paraffin into the breasts.



By 1961, an article on the Strax site noted, the first silicone breast implants were developed. Comprised of a rubber sac filled with silicone, this style remains the basis for the types of breast implants that are used today. In the 1970s, the silicone implants were modified to have a thinner outer shell as well as a thinner type of silicone gel; unfortunately, this type of implant was more likely to rupture or leak, so they were taken off the market in 1992. For several years only silicone sacs filled with sterile saline were allowed, because if they were to leak it would not lead to health problems.



Since then, technological advancements have been made that have reduced the chance of leakage in silicone breast implants. For example, specially-coated shells were designed for the implants, and they were also filled with a thicker silicone gel that was semi-solid and less prone to leaking. In 2006, the United States Food and Drug Administration re-approved silicone breast implants, and they are now very popular with patients.



“Originally, breast implants came in several standard sizes that were given to a variety of women,” the article noted, that today there are hundreds of sizes and styles of breast implants.



“Modern breast implants are chosen to augment the bust to the desired size as well to fit and complement the shape of the breast and body.”



At Strax Rejuvenation, the surgeons use what they believe is the gold standard of implants in the industry. Made by the Mentor Company, they are of exceptionally high quality and are very safe. In general, the surgeons typically use saline moderate, saline moderate plus, saline high profile, silicone moderate and silicone moderate plus implants during breast augmentation surgery.



There are many reasons that women decide to have breast augmentation surgery. They include improving self-confidence; restoring the breast due to weight loss, aging and/or pregnancy; restoring body balance, and fixing an inconsistent size or shape due to development, injury or mastectomy. Over the years, the surgeons at Strax Rejuvenation have performed thousands of breast augmentation procedures. The facility has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and many of the patients who come to Strax do so based on referrals from friends and family.



