Strax Rejuvenation Announces New Promotion That Offers Guaranteed Financing

As the economy continues to recover, times have been tough for many people. To make matters worse, many have watched their once-perfect credit scores plummet. While some plastic surgery centers will turn away clients with poor credit, Strax Rejuvenation understands that many people are still struggling financially.



Thanks to the new promotion at Strax, cosmetic surgery in Fort Lauderdale is still a viable option for everybody, not just the very wealthy. The center is now offering several financing options that patients will probably not find anywhere else. For example, the new guaranteed financing program ensures that even people whose credit scores are in the low 500s can quality for low money down and no interest financing.



Patients can also select Strax’s “no credit check required” financing with as little as 25 percent down; as a bonus, they will not be required to pay only small administrative fee but no interest on the balance. For those who wish to pay by cash or credit card, Strax will work with them to provide the lowest prices possible.



Strax also firmly believes that making cosmetic surgery affordable does not mean compromising on quality or service. The center has recruited a team of highly-qualified plastic surgeons who have a wide variety of specialties ranging from breast augmentations and body contouring to facial surgeries and much more.



“In addition to quality and affordability, Strax has developed relationships with third parties that allow their patients to be approved for financing even if they’ve been turned down elsewhere,” an article on Strax’s website noted, adding that the criteria for qualifying is so easy, almost every patient can receive some type of financing.



“Strax has revolutionized cosmetic surgery because we believe looking and feeling better is a right, not reserved only for the wealthy or privileged few.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the new financing program is welcome to visit the Strax Rejuvenation website at any time; there, they can read about the various options that are available, as well as the complete line of plastic surgeries that are available.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed over 40,000 procedures. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician’s assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com