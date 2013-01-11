Strax Rejuvenation Announces the Winner of Its First Annual Strax Gives Back Campaign

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Strax Rejuvenation, a South Florida cosmetic surgery and weight loss center, has announced the winner of its first annual Strax Gives Back campaign. The charitable program, which began on November 15, 2012 and ended on January 1, 2013, was a widely successful. Tammy, who resides in Texas, was selected as the winning entry.



The idea of Strax Gives Back involved charitable organizations asking their followers to compose essays that explained how and why surgery would help the individuals. People also submitted their own stories about the positive impact the free surgical procedure would have on their lives. Applicants were encouraged to describe what they would do for their local community to give back if they were selected to receive one of the procedures.



According to information on its website, Strax Rejuvenation is now the busiest elective surgery center in the United States. Over the past five years, the staff has performed over 40,000 procedures on its patients. The surgery and weight loss center has achieved this impressive status by offering its patients the highest quality surgical results, all at affordable prices. The facility has earned a well-deserved reputation for employing some of the best cosmetic surgeons in Florida. The group has an outstanding and proven track record for safety; for example, all surgeons must be credentialed by independent risk managers.



“The surgical staff at Strax is comprised of 12 board certified surgeons, all highly credentialed and each with unique skills that lend themselves to specializing in particular cosmetic procedures,” the article on the Strax Rejuvenation website noted, adding that by enabling the patients to have the ability to choose from a variety of highly skilled surgeons based upon their expertise and experience, the natural result is enhanced outcomes.



“The surgeons, in turn, have the benefit of concentrating strictly on the medical aspects of their professions and not to be distracted by ancillary aspects of running a business.”



Strax Rejuvenation also features the latest in state-of-the-art lasers and sterilization equipment, which lead to outstanding results that are extremely safe.



About Strax Rejuvenation

