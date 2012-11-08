Strax Rejuvenation Drives Down Costs of Cosmetic Surgery Services in Effort to Help More Patients

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- South Florida-based plastic surgery and wellness center, Strax Rejuvenation, has announced they are making a concerted effort to drive down the costs of their cosmetic surgery services. Through economies of scale and working with a number of different charitable organizations and community groups to raise funds, the company hopes lowering fees will make their services more easily accessible to deserving individuals throughout the community.



The economy has taken its toll on the majority of Americans, making it difficult to afford elective surgeries typically not covered by insurance companies. But for many people, procedures such as the Lap Band® surgery could have a major impact on their health and their confidence level.



As the premier elective medical care facility in Miami, Strax Rejuvenation strives to help patients receive the surgeries, treatments and procedures that would make a difference in their lives. Through their collaboration with local community organizations, the company is able to provide low or no-cost procedures to people who would otherwise not be able to afford them.



Additionally, the Strax Rejuvenation is able to provide lower cost services as a result of the group nature of the practice.



According to the company, “To break it down into simple terms, a private practitioner is just one person and they are responsible for all the costs associated with doing business. When the number of people working in an office is multiplied, these costs are spread out evenly across the number of people who practice there, lowering the overall cost of an individual doing business. These savings make a big difference and as a result allow Strax Rejuvenation to provide the same procedures, of the same level of quality that other practices provide, for a lower cost.”



Strax Rejuvenation’s ability to provide high quality services for less has caused a bit of an uproar in the cosmetic surgery community and has led more personal practices to join the company in an effort to offer the same level of service.



Strax Rejuvenation offers a wide range of cosmetic surgeries and procedures, including breast augmentation Miami, face and neck lifts, tummy tucks, lap-bands, laser tattoo removal, rhinoplasty, Brazilian but lifts, also known as fat transfers, chin implants, eyelid surgery and smart lipo Miami.



In addition to their initiative to offer lower priced cosmetic services, Strax Rejuvenation recently launched a charitable program called Strax Gives Back whereby the company is providing deserving patients with procedures that would normally not be economically feasible for them.



The company has just announced that the first lucky recipient of the Strax Gives Back reward will be chosen on December 28, 2012 through social voting.



To learn more about Strax Gives Back or for more information about how to apply to be a part of the charitable program, call 954-475-5400 or email straxgivesback@straxre.com.



For more information about Strax Rejuvenation, visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/



About Strax Rejuvenation

Founded in 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Surgeons at Strax Rejuvenation have successfully performed over 40,000 procedures since 2004. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on Strax’s patients must be board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers. All surgeons’ prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to perform surgery on Strax’s patients. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician's assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly and nurturing environment. Strax Rejuvenation offers Lap Band® surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, neck lifts, hair grafts, eyelid Surgery and vaginal rejuvenation and virtually every type of cosmetic surgery. Non-surgical procedures include Fraxel Laser and Lipo-Ex Treatments, Dysport, Radiesse, Juvederm and many more.