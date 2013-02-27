Strax Rejuvenation Is Making Plastic Surgery More Affordable for Its Patients

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Strax Rejuvenation, a Ft. Lauderdale plastic surgery and wellness center, has just reinforced its new pledge: to make plastic surgery more obtainable for patients. In addition, the facility, which has performed over 40,000 procedures since it opened for business in 2004, is always improving on its goal of raising the safety standards for all cosmetic procedures.



The main reason being, that people who cannot afford overpriced surgery or stringent finance criteria can take advantage of Strax Rejuvenation’s volume for savings pass throughs and credit approvals not feasible at any other facility.



“Because Strax pays less for the same implants, sutures, and surgical supplies, they can pass that savings along to the patient, resulting in lower procedure prices,” an article on the Strax Rejuvenation website explained, adding that due to the high volume of surgery, Strax has purchasing power not available to sole practitioners’ offices.



“In addition to quality and affordability, Strax has developed relationships with third parties that allow their patients to be approved for financing even if they’ve been turned down elsewhere. The criteria for financing is so easy, almost every patient can receive some type of financing.”



Another reason that Strax Rejuvenation is committed to lowering the cost of plastic surgery in Miami is that the staff strongly believes that looking and feeling better is something that everybody deserves—not just those with the most money. The facility is celebrating its ninth year in business knowing that it is doing all it can to help make plastic surgery a reality for even more people.



People who would like to learn more about Strax Rejuvenation are welcome to visit its website at any time; there, they can read about the various procedures the facility offers its patients.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Founded in 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Surgeons on staff at Strax Rejuvenation have successfully performed over 40,000 procedures since 2004. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on Strax’s patients must be board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers. All surgeons’ prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to perform surgery on Strax’s patients. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician's assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly and nurturing environment. Strax Rejuvenation offers Lap Band® surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, neck lifts, hair grafts, eyelid Surgery and vaginal rejuvenation and virtually every type of cosmetic surgery. Non-surgical procedures include Fraxel Laser and Lipo-Ex Treatments, Dysport, Radiesse, Juvederm and many more. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com