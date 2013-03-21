Strax Rejuvenation Names Dr. Thomas Pane as Doctor of the Month

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Strax Rejuvenation, the nation’s leading plastic surgery center, has just announced its physician of the month. Dr. Thomas Pane, who has been with the facility for over five years and is certified by the American Board of Surgery, was chosen for his expert work and outstanding reviews from patients. Dr. Pane specializes in liposuction, liposuction with fat transfers and vaginal rejuvenations. For anyone who is considering liposuction Fort Lauderdale area Dr. Pane has earned a well-deserved reputation for his knowledge, skills and caring manner.



Dr. Pane is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and he is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. After graduating from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., Dr. Pane went on to attend medical school at the University of Connecticut. His residency training was at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, Mich. as well as Baystate Medical Center/Tufts University in Springfield, Mass.



As former patients can attest, if anybody is thinking about undergoing cosmetic surgery Fort Lauderdale area Dr. Pane is an outstanding choice.



“I found Dr. Pane to be the perfect doctor to trust my body with,” a patient of Dr. Pane’s noted in a review, adding that she conducted a lot of research on physicians before deciding to undergo a Brazilian butt lift at Strax Rejuvenation.



“He has the proper credentials and certifications and of course is Board Certified. He has hospital privileges [and] began his undergraduate studies with the goal of becoming a surgeon, not a dentist or other medical specialty. Dr. Pane is young enough to be extremely thorough, caring and passionate, but still holds plenty of experience and seasoned expertise. He is respectful, kind, and most importantly, listened to what I wanted while guiding me to realistic goals.”



Another patient posted a similarly positive review of Dr. Thomas Pane after he performed her breast implant surgery.



“I love my surgeon Dr. Pane and the medical centre Strax Rejuvenation; they were very professional and very friendly. I felt like I was at home.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Dr. Pane and the various cosmetic and other surgical procedures he specializes in is welcome to visit the Strax Rejuvenation website at any time; there, they can read about the many services that are featured at the plastic surgery center, as well as Strax’s commitment to safety and top-notch patient care.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Founded in 2004, Strax Rejuvenation, located in Lauderhill, FL 33351, is recognized as one of the nation's leading plastic surgery centers. Surgeons at Strax Rejuvenation have successfully performed over 40,000 procedures since 2004. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on Strax's patients must be board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers.



