Strax Rejuvenation Now Provides Financing for Medical Procedures Regardless of Credit Rating

While many people wish to get medical procedures like breast augmentation, hair grafts and liposuction, they can be difficult to afford. Traditionally, those with poor credit have been unable to secure the financing, precluding them from fulfilling their dreams.



Strax Rejuvenation 4300 North University Drive A202 Sunrise FL 33351 is determined to change the way plastic surgery and other medical procedures are financed. Cosmetic surgery has always been highly discriminatory by economic classes. Strax is determined to stop this type of discrimination.



This dedication to their patients and understanding of their financial needs is one of the many things that sets Strax Rejuvenation 33351 apart from many other cosmetic surgery centers throughout the area.



By offering their patients payment plans and the opportunity to finance their procedures at low and affordable interest rates, Strax Rejuvenation provides financing options that many other practices do not allow. In some cases, patients will qualify for a 0% interest rate and 0% down.



One reason it is possible for Strax to provide financial help to its patients is that their prices are extremely competitive made possible due to volume discounts. As an article on the center’s website noted, having many doctors on staff in one office helps them to keep their costs as affordable as possible.



“Strax works with a number of different charitable organizations and community groups which work together to raise funds to provide lower cost cosmetic surgery services to deserving individuals in the community,” the article noted, adding that by working with local community organizations, Strax can further provide more low- or no-cost procedures to more members of the community who would love to have access to these services, but simply cannot afford them.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Founded in 2004, Strax Rejuvenation, located in Lauderhill, FL 33351, is recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery centers. Surgeons at Strax Rejuvenation have successfully performed over 40,000 procedures since 2004. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on Strax’s patients must be board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers. All surgeons’ prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to perform surgery on Strax’s patients. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician's assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly and nurturing environment. Strax Rejuvenation offers Lap Band® surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, neck lifts, hair grafts, eyelid surgery and vaginal rejuvenation and virtually every type of cosmetic surgery. Non-surgical procedures include Fraxel Laser and Lipo-Ex Treatments, Dysport, Radiesse, Juvederm and many more. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com