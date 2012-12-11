Strax Rejuvenation Offering New 25 Percent Holiday Gift Certificate Bonus Through December 24

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Strax Rejuvenation, the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness center, has just announced a new 25 percent holiday gift certificate bonus. Available from now through December 24, 2012, customers can buy a gift certificate and get a second certificate for 25 percent of the face value of the first certificate absolutely free. For example, customers who buy a $5,000 gift certificate will get a $1,250 second gift certificate completely free. This additional 25 percent bonus can be used to provide another person with a holiday present or can be used to increase the value of the first certificate.



Liposuction in Miami and liposculpture continue to gain popularity amongst South Florida residents and people everywhere.



The highly trained and experienced team of certified surgeons and medical personnel at Strax Rejuvenation specialize in Miami liposculpture and liposuction Ft. Lauderdale. Now, with the current 25 percent holiday gift certificate bonus, customers can give friends and family members the gift of high quality, safe cosmetic surgery. And best of all, they can get an extra 25 percent bonus for free.



According to the company, “We are excited about our current 25 percent holiday gift certificate bonus and hope this gives more individuals the ability to receive the personalized cosmetic surgery or treatment of their choice. Our team of board-certified surgeons is eager to reveal the possibilities while making aesthetic goals a reality for patients who want to experience the best results available anywhere in Florida.”



In addition to their current 25 percent holiday gift certificate bonus, Strax Rejuvenation is also finding new ways to make peoples’ cosmetic surgery dreams come true with their charitable program Strax Gives Back. The program allows qualified patients to receive aesthetic procedures that they would otherwise not be able to afford.



Strax Rejuvenation is still accepting submissions through December 10, 2012 on their Facebook page. People interested in applying for the Strax Gives Back program should submit their story.



Strax Rejuvenation offers a wide range of services from SmartLipo and Lap Band® surgery to facelifts and non-surgical procedures such as Fraxel Laser and Juvederm.



For more information about plastic surgery Miami Florida, visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/



About Strax Rejuvenation

In business since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed over 40,000 procedures since their opening day. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician’s assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com