Strax Rejuvenation Officially Begins Social Voting Phase for Charitable Program Strax Gives Back

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- South Florida-based plastic surgery and wellness center, Strax Rejuvenation, has officially begun the social voting phase for their charitable program, Strax Gives Back. The program will provide individuals with surgical procedures they would otherwise not be able to afford and charities with additional funding to benefit their organization.



Strax Rejuvenation has been accepting submissions for Strax Gives Back via their Facebook page since mid-November. The public is now invited to cast their vote as to which individual should receive the first complimentary procedure and which charity should receive assistance from Strax Rejuvenation.



To vote, people can visit the Strax Rejuvenation Facebook page, Facebook.com/Straxre, select the Strax Gives Back Contest Page and click on the “Vote Now” box. Next, people can view each entrant’s submission and can opt to vote for the person or group they feel is the most deserving.



The social voting phase is open from now through December 31, 2012. Judging is scheduled to take place from December 31 to January 4, 2013, with the winners being announced January 4, 2013.



According to Strax Rejuvenation, “We have received some very moving entries for the first phase of the Strax Gives Back program and are very excited to see which entrants receive the highest number of votes. We encourage the public to make their voices heard by joining in during our social voting phase.”



The winning individual can choose from a wide variety of surgical procedures offered by Strax Rejuvenation, including the ever-popular liposuction and breast augmentation procedures, laser tattoo removal, Lap Band® surgery, tummy tucks, rhinoplasty, facelifts, laser hair removal, eyelid surgery and more. The company also specializes in a number of non-surgical procedures, including injectables, fillers, wrinkle treatments and more.



To learn more about the Strax Gives Back charitable program, to participate in the social voting phase or for more details about Strax Rejuvenation, visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com



About Strax Rejuvenation:

In business since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed more than 40,000 procedures since their opening day. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician’s assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com