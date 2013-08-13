Strax Rejuvenation Posts New a Blog That Provides an in-Depth Explanation About the PRP Facelift

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Jade Holding Group, LLC dba Strax Rejuvenation, one of the nation’s top plastic surgery and wellness centers, has just posted a new and informative blog to its website that explains everything that people need to know about the platelet-rich plasma, or PRP Facelift.



As the new blog, http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/blog/strax-explains-prp-facelift, explains, the PRP Facelift is comparable to the Vampire Facelift (R), a procedure which has been getting a lot of attention lately—mainly due to the fact that reality star Kim Kardashian has announced that she has undergone some of the treatments.



What helps to set the PRP Facelift apart from similar procedures, the blog noted, is that it involves using the patient’s own blood to help to rejuvenate the skin. Throughout Florida, the PRP Facelift is rapidly gaining in popularity as a viable alternative to a traditional surgical facelift.



There are many steps involved in a PRP Facelift. First, blood is drawn from the person’s arm and it is placed into a centrifuge that separates the serum, platelets and white blood cells from the red blood cells. A small amount of the blood is used to make an “activator” or plasma that is rich in platelets. After numbing the area of the face to be treated, the activator and plasma are injected. The whole procedure generally takes only 45 minutes to complete.



“The PRP Facelift helps stimulate collagen production,” the new blog noted, adding that collagen is connective tissue that helps keep the skin firm.



“The body naturally produces less collagen as one gets older. Not only can this treatment help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, but it can also help reduce acne scars.”



The PRP Facelift is extremely safe, the blog notes. There is a minimal chance of someone experiencing an adverse reaction or complication, and because the patient’s own blood is being used, there is zero risk of rejection or disease transmission.



The increasing popularity of the PRP Facelift coincides with an overall increase in cosmetic plastic surgery procedures. According to an article on the American Society of Plastic Surgeons website, over 14 million cosmetic plastic surgery procedures were performed in 2012. Minimally-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures such as the PRP Facelift were a significant reason for the overall increase in cosmetic procedures.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Strax Rejuvenation is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the PRP Facelift, as well as the many other procedures that are available at the top-notch facility.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed over 40,000 procedures. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician’s assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/