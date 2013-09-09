Strax Rejuvenation Releases a New Radio Ad That Is Getting a Lot of Attention from Listeners

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Jade Holding Group, LLC dba Strax Rejuvenation, one of the nation’s leading and busiest plastic surgery and wellness centers, has just released a new radio ad that has pleasantly surprised everyone at Strax with how much attention it is getting. In addition to mentioning how Strax can perform many procedures with just a local anesthesia, the radio ad also stressed that regardless of what type of anesthesia is needed during surgery, every patient will be approved for financing. This promise definitely resonated with listeners; since the radio ad first began airing, the staff at Strax have been busier than ever setting up consultations with new patients.



As a recent blog post on tummy tuck noted, the certified plastic surgeons at Strax Rejuvenation in Florida perform many types of cosmetic surgeries, including tummy tucks, Lap Band (R) surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, and many more. Another blog, that features updated info on breast implants, stressed the fact that Strax has always strived to offer the highest quality surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures at the most affordable prices possible—and with many types of financing options.



“One aspect of Strax that really sets them apart from any other cosmetic surgery office in the area is their mission to provide services to those who would not otherwise be able to afford them,” another recent blog noted, adding that having many doctors in one office helps to keep down the costs of procedures—savings that Strax Rejuvenation passes along to patients.



“They offer financing options that many other practices do not provide, allowing for patients to make payment plans and finance their procedures at affordable rates. The costs of these procedures being lower to begin with makes it all the more accessible to more people.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Strax Rejuvenation is welcome to visit their user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about their financing options and the many types of plastic surgery services they offer.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed over 40,000 procedures. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, advanced Registered Nurse Practitioners, and physician’s assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/