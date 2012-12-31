Strax Rejuvenation to Donate a Portion of Its Proceeds to the Victims of the Sandy Hook Tragedy

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Strax Rejuvenation, a south Florida-based plastic surgery and wellness center, has just announced that it will donate a percentage of its sales to a relief fund for the Sandy Hook victims. These donations will continue until January 31, 2013.



The charity that Strax Rejuvenation has selected is called My Sandy Hook Family Fund. The charity was established by local Sandy Hook, Connecticut parents and friends who want to provide on-going support for the 26 families who lost their children and other loved ones during the recent shooting at the school. The staff at Strax Rejuvenation is also encouraging others to reach out and help the fund, which can be found on this website, https://www.everribbon.com/ribbon/view/10076.



Strax Rejuvenation’s desire to help the victims of the recent tragedy in Connecticut will probably not come as a surprise to the many patients who have come into the center over the years. For example, Strax Rejuvenation is currently wrapping up a charity event of its own. Called Strax Gives Back, its mission is to provide procedures for deserving people who are not able to afford them due to their financial situations.



Strax Gives Back includes four phases, the first of which was the submission period that began on November 20. Charities were asked to apply on behalf of their members and enter submissions that explained how the program would greatly benefit the individual. In addition, people could also submit a story about how a free surgical procedure would have a positive impact on their life, as well as what they would do for the community as a way to say thank you.



On December 15, the submission period for Strax Gives Back ended, and the social media voting phase is now underway. In order to vote, people may visit the Strax Rejuvenation Facebook page, Facebook.com/Straxre, click on the “Strax Gives Back” page and then select the “Vote Now” box. There, people can view each submission and vote for whoever they decide is most deserving of the help.



The third phase of the charitable event is the judging, which will take place from December 31 until January 4, 2013. During the fourth and final phase of the campaign, the winner will be announced, also on January 4.



About Strax Rejuvenation

